Kirsten Anderson Responds to Governor Reynolds’ Sexual Harassment Comments

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The woman at the center of last year's sexual harassment lawsuit against the state and the Republican Senate Caucus is criticizing Governor Reynolds' Condition of the State Address.

"Throughout history, sexual harassment has been a stain on our culture, a destructive force—in politics, media and entertainment, in workplaces large and small—in all facets of life. And it must stop," Reynolds said in her speech on Tuesday, "All of us in public office must ensure not only a safe workplace but serve as a model for the public and private sector."

Those words from Reynolds yesterday come in the wake of the lawsuit won by former Senate Republican staffer Kirsten Anderson last year. Anderson says she was subjected to repeated sexual harassment by Republican lawmakers and staff members. A jury awarded her more than a million dollars.

Governor Reynolds served in the State Senate at the time of the harassment but says she never witnessed it.

Anderson responded to the Governor's speech on Twitter on Tuesday:

Unfortunate it’s taken 4.5 yrs for her to take a stand. I hope she now holds her GOP colleagues accountable. https://t.co/XkhZDr6uhm — Kirsten D. Anderson (@KirstenisKit) January 10, 2018