Long Live the William Penn Toilet Paper Game!

Are you familiar with The Toilet Paper Game?

It's a long-standing tradition at William Penn University in Oskaloosa.

The TP fireworks display is so beloved, the Statesmen don't mind giving up a technical foul.

And Wednesday night, it only got better. William Penn beat Grand View on a buzzer-beater, 86-84.

IT’S GAME DAY ON THE WILLIAM PENN CAMPUS.

EXCEPT… IT’S NOT JUST ANY GAME.

"This is complete different. You have to throw the coaching manual out in the blue."

ONCE A YEAR, AGAINST RIVAL GRAND VIEW, THE STUDENTS TAKE MATTER INTO THEIR OWN HANDS..

"My job is to keep everyone hyped, and make this the most memorable game of the season. This is the best game honestly."

"They’ll get a free throw, and it’s a technical foul on us because we know what’s going to happen and we don’t stop it."

"It’s just a great environment, the fans get into it, players love it, and you know it’s coming…"

THE ONLY ANTICIPATION IS IN THE FIRST BUCKET…

"You’ll just see streams of TP anywhere from 500-700 rolls…"

When all that TP goes flying You’re like woah."

100’S OF ROLLS OF TOILET PAPER, SOARING THROUGH THE RAFTERS MAKING A MAJESTIC SCENE ONLY TO BE CLEANED UP IN LESS THAN FIVE MINUTES…

"Our team literally comes on to the court all of us, and we clean it up. We have a facility crew that cleans it, but it’s our team and the cheer leaders. we need to get some of it out of the rafters. It stops the game for a good two-three minutes.."

WILLIAM PENN DOES GET A TECHNICAL FOUL, BUT IT’S TOTALLY WORTH IT.

"It’s just so rowdy. The tradition that the school brings… Our school is willing to do that against our big rival, Grand View, it’s just really cool experience.

When you look back on college you remember certain professors, if you’re an athlete you remember certain games, but you remember the tradition that brings everyone closer together."

THE FIRST TOILET PAPER TOSSER PROBABLY COULDN'T FORESEE THIS BECOMING TRADITION, BUT IT’S UNIQUE, AND FUNNY… WHICH IS EXACTLY WHY IT’S LASTED 36 YEARS.

"We have just under 1000 students on the Oskaloosa campus from 42 states, and 40 different state… this is something that’s a bonding excercise that brings them closer together…"

THE TOILET PAPER GAME. UNLIKE ANY OTHER… IN OSKALOOSA MICHAEL ADMIRE CH13 SPORTS.