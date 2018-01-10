× Stolen Vehicle Slams Into Median After Police Chase, Suspect Arrested

PLEASANT HILL, Iowa – One person is behind bars after leading Pleasant Hill police on a chase that ended with a crash in Des Moines early Wednesday.

Officers noticed a vehicle being driven recklessly around 12:07 a.m. on NE 56th Street. They tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver took off, leading them on a chase through Pleasant Hill and into Des Moines. Officials say at one point the driver was going 70-miles-per-hour on Hubbell Avenue in Des Moines.

The chase ended on NE 14th Street when the vehicle, which turned out to be stolen, crashed into the median underneath I-80/35.

The driver, 38-year-old Anthony Marquez, was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries and after being released was booked into the Polk County Jail just before 6:00 a.m.

He is facing charges of eluding, 2nd degree theft, failure to have a valid license, and failure to obey traffic device.