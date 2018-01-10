× Police: Suspect Surrenders in Des Moines’ First Homicide of 2018

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are investigating Des Moines’ first homicide of 2018 after a late-night shooting left one man dead.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired at 1332 21st Street just before 11:30 Tuesday night.

A 39-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the chest was found inside an apartment in the building. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say around midnight, just 30 minutes after the victim was found, a potential suspect contacted the Des Moines Police Department and surrendered into custody without incident.

Police are not releasing the name of the victim or the suspect at this time.

Des Moines police are still actively investigating and expect to release more details about the homicide later Wednesday morning.