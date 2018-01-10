× Thursday Morning Drive Could Be Dangerous Thanks to Winter Mix

DES MOINES, Iowa — Much of the state of Iowa is under a Winter Weather Advisory right now as a winter storm is moving into the area.

An area of low pressure and cold front will swing through the state by tomorrow. This will first bring rain showers early Thursday and then transition to snow right around the commute time on Thursday in the Des Moines Metro.

The heaviest snow will fall in far northwest Iowa with an area of 4 to 7″ there. The Des Moines Metro will be right on the edge of the snow as it begins to lift in a northeasterly direction just brushing the Central part of the state. An inch or less is expected in locations including Ames and Des Moines. The snow in the Metro will wind down mid-morning, but strong winds and colder air will fill in.

Temperatures will be noticeably colder Friday into the weekend. Highs will drop to the teens and overnight lows will fall below zero. There are a couple of chances of some light snow with some weak waves that will drop through Iowa, once late Friday through early Saturday and again late Saturday night through Monday morning.