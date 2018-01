× Two Arrests Made in First Homicide of 2018 in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two people are now in custody and charged with First Degree Murder for the shooting death of a Des Moines man.

39-year-old Cory Channon was found dead around 11pm on Tuesday at 1332 21st Street. Police say he suffered a gunshot wound to the chest.

Police have now arrested 45-year-old William Burton III and 36-year-old Crystal Purdy. The are each charged with First Degree Murder.