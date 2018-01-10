× Victim Identified in Des Moines’ First Homicide of 2018

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police have released the name of the man killed Tuesday night in Des Moines’ first homicide of 2018.

Des Moines police say 39-year-old Cory Channon died after being shot in the chest.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired at 1332 21st Street just before 11:30 Tuesday night.

Channon was found inside an apartment in the building. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say around midnight, just 30 minutes after Channon was found a potential suspect contacted the Des Moines Police Department and surrendered into custody without incident.

Police are not releasing the name of the suspect at this time.

Des Moines police are still actively investigating the shooting.