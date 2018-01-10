Victim of September Urbandale Home Invasion Dies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

URBANDALE, Iowa -- A man who was stabbed during a home invasion robbery last fall has now died.

77-year-old Robert Howe suffered stab wounds when a man broke into his home on September 3rd, 2017. Urbandale Police confirm that Howe died this week. They won't say what the cause of his death is.

19-year-old Magai Anai-Kur is charged with Attempted Murder, Burglary, Robbery and Theft for allegedly attacking Howe. His trial is scheduled to begin in April. If it is ruled that he caused Howe's death he could face murder charges. Urbandale Police say the case is in the hands of the Polk County Attorneys Office.