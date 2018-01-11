Agnes Yarlee’s Family Testify in Abraham Roberts First Degree Murder Trial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- On Thursday in the First Degree Murder trial of Abraham Roberts the jury heard graphic testimony of how Agnes Yarlee died.\

Roberts is accused of shooting and killing Yarlee, his girlfriend and the mother of his child, in their Johnston apartment last April.

A crime scene investigator walked the jury through the apartment today while playing video recorded as she arrived on scene. The video showed Yarlee's body slumped over on the couch with a baby rocker in front of her where an infant was sitting at the time of the shooting. Roberts is claiming he killed Yarlee in self-defense.

The Polk County Medical Examiner testified that Yarlee was killed by a gunshot wound to the head but was shot two other times as well. The jury also heard from Yarlee's family members today who say they thought coming to Iowa would take them away from the violence of their home nation of Liberia.

"Why did your family leave Liberia?" "They were looking for our tribe people." "Did you think your family would be safe here?" "In America? Yes."

If convicted roberts faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison.