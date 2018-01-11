Broadband Access Initiative For Rural Areas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds held the annual condition of the state address this week.

For agriculture, she says improving water quality is a shared goal of urban and rural areas and that a water quality bill is the first piece of legislation she hopes to sign as Governor.

She also wants to propose a tax reform package to provide tax relief for Iowa's farmers and is calling for the state government to pass legislation that gets Iowa farmers and small businesses affordable health care insurance.

Reynolds wants to improve broadband access for rural Iowans. In her speech, she says she has asked Lieutenant Governor Adam Gregg to lead an initiative to get the internet to support businesses.

She says, "This new initiative will promote investment and connect rural Iowa by expanding broadband capabilities in every corner of our state. Our goal: to keep and bring home Iowa’s sons and daughters and grow the next generation of community leaders."

President Trump this week also had a speech highlighting the importance of the internet. He signed two executive orders to expand broadband access to rural areas.