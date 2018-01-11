Hawkeye Win After Epic Comeback

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Iowa fell behind by 20 points at Illinois, before coming back to win, 104-97 in overtime.

According to the University of Iowa Sports Information, it's Iowa's second largest road comeback in school history.

Video from FS1/Big Ten. More game nuggets from Iowa:

Tonight marked the third time in school history that Iowa rallied from at least 20 points to win a game (23 vs. Gardner-Webb in 2012 and 22 at Illinois in 1987). Iowa trailed by 20 points tonight with 3:53 left in the first half.

Iowa scored 104 points tonight, its highest total ever against Illinois dating back to 1908 (previous high was 97 in 1995).

Iowa’s 104 points are its most in a Big Ten game since 1995 against Northwestern (W, 116-77).

Iowa scores 100+ points in a Big Ten road game for the first time since beating Michigan State, 103-87, on March 3, 1998.

Tyler Cook registered his second double-double of the season (21 points, 13 rebounds).

Jordan Bohannon led all scorers with 29 points, his highest point total in a Big Ten game this season and second highest output of the season (30 vs. UAB).

Luka Garza recorded his third double-double of the year with 19 points and 11 rebounds. Garza scored 17 of his 19 points in the 2nd half and overtime.

Iowa returns to actions Wednesday, Jan. 17, at Rutgers. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. (CT) in Piscataway, New Jersey.