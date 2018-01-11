Iowa Able Foundation Providing Financial Counseling to Those Most in Need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AMES, Iowa -- We all know that medical services and devices are costly. That's especially true for those with disabilities and the elderly who struggle to find a way to pay while living with little or know income. That's where the group Iowa Able comes in. The Ames-based group works to help those with disabilities and the elderly manage their finances and apply for loans.

Executive Director Charles Hoffman-Zinnel and Finance Director Abbey Westbrook joined the Channel 13 News at 4pm to talk about their organization and your chance to help their mission at a charity event this summer.

Iowa Able Run will be held Saturday, June 23rd at Ada Hayden Heritage Park in Ames. You can sign up by visiting Iowa Able Foundation's website.