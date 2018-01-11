× Police: Suspect Steals Gun from Vehicle in Pleasant Hill, Shoots at Owner

PLEASANT HILL, Iowa – Police in Pleasant Hill are investigating after they say a man was shot at during a burglary Thursday morning.

A spokesperson with the city of Pleasant Hill says the incident happened at 4:50 a.m. outside of 151 N. Pleasant Hill Blvd. A man in a dark-colored jacket broke into a vehicle outside of the residence and stole a gun. During the break-in the homeowner came outside and the suspect shot at him, but the gunfire missed.

Law enforcement from Pleasant Hill, Altoona, Des Moines, and Polk County began an organized search to find the suspect after the incident, but it was later called off.

Officials say do not have a better description of the suspect at this time.

Pleasant Hill police continue to investigate.