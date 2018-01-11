× USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships Returning to Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Drake Relays won’t be the only championship competition on the Blue Oval in 2018.

On Thursday USA Track & Field announced its Outdoor Championships will be held in Des Moines this year. The event will be hosted at Drake Stadium from June 21st-24th. This is the 4th time in the last 10 years Drake University has hosted the event.

The 2018 Drake Relays will be held April 25th-29th at Drake Stadium and other sites around the metro.