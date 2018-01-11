Weather Related Closings
Severe Weather Alerts

USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships Returning to Des Moines

Posted 5:54 pm, January 11, 2018, by

DES MOINES, Iowa  —  The Drake Relays won’t be the only championship competition on the Blue Oval in 2018.

On Thursday USA Track & Field announced its Outdoor Championships will be held in Des Moines this year.  The event will be hosted at Drake Stadium from June 21st-24th.  This is the 4th time in the last 10 years Drake University has hosted the event.

The 2018 Drake Relays will be held April 25th-29th at Drake Stadium and other sites around the metro.