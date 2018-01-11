Wind Chill, Blowing Snow Remain Threats for Thursday Night

Snow is ending across the state and snow totals are on the low side. So far the highest snow total reported is around 2.0″ in Webster City with 0.6″ at the Des Moines Airport.

The main threats will be blowing snow and wind chill tonight. The wind will be NW at 20-30 mph which is expected to cause reduced visibility during the afternoon today.

The cold temperatures are the other factor. Temperatures plummeted this morning and will continue to fall throughout the afternoon. Wind chills will be dangerous this afternoon with feel like temps 10-20° below zero.

The following days will be colder than average with highs in the single digits to teens through next Tuesday.