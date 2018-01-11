Winter Storm Causing Dangerously Icy Roads

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Wright and Franklin counties through Webster, Carroll, Dallas, and Adair counties until 6 PM. 3-6″ of snow are possible and roads are already iced over.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from Ames and Des Moines to southern Iowa until 6 PM. The only difference here is that 1-3″ of snow is expected. Roads will become ice all across the state as temperatures are dropping rapidly. By 9 AM temperatures will be in the lower 20s.

Snow is expected until around 2 PM and blowing snow is expected throughout the afternoon and evening as the wind will be 20-30 mph out of the northwest. If you must go outside, dress in many layers. Temperatures will drop into the teens by noon.