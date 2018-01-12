Grain Operators Get Learning Opportunities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Grain handlers and operators do not have many options when it comes to training, that's why a joint venture is trying to give them the chance to learn.

At the Hanson Agriculture Student Learning Center this week in Ames, operators are going through training modules of a grain operation like inventory and aeration management as well as maintenance.

The majority of the near 30 attendees are from Iowa. But Bob Marlow, a consultant with Operational Professional Services, says there aren't many opportunities for a group to come together in a classroom setting. This lets them take informational skills and tools back to the workplace.

Marlow says that's especially important when operators can learn the relevant problems facing the industry, "From a facility standpoint, probably one of the biggest challenges is the management of the inventory. There are a lot of crops that are stored in temporary structures, and buckers, and tarped structures. So managing those, and keeping that grain in quality long term is one of the biggest challenges that I think we're going to have this year."

Marlow adds this is a good opportunity to use the facilities as well as the expertise that exist relating to grain quality.

The training is the first of its kind in Iowa and hosted by Iowa State University as well as the Agribusiness Association of Iowa, which owns the Agribusiness Report.