× Ames Man Keeps Record Players Running- Vinyl Spinning

AMES, Iowa- Back before Pandora, Spotify, or YouTube Red, people could play their music on a device called a record player. The device was originally a phonograph, was first invented by Thomas Edison back in 1877. The device evolved into the 60’s, 70’s and 80’s before bowing out with the incoming digital CD players.

For one Ames man, the record players, never really went away. George Noble opened a record shop in the town of Jewell for about 8 years, to sell off remaining LP’s, as everyone was getting CDs.

“I had a company come to me and rented a 2 x 2 space in my store, to sell off records,” said Noble. “We were selling a lot of records for a while.”

George moved on from records and record players for a few years, while working for the Post Office full-time. But then after retirement, his passion came back.

“In the 70s 80s as I was growing up in high school I can remember going back and going to record stores in Burlington every few weeks and pick me up 45 records and $.99 apiece,” said Noble. “Back then it was a big deal, could you get some of the newest releases and get singles, I never really got into LPs until probably later 80’s.”

George now likes to collect, and fix old record players, 8-track players, and cassette decks. He also collects and sells LP records from a variety of era’s and genres’ His big passion is repairing the old record players.

“I have always enjoyed working with my hands on turntables or a mechanical equipment,” said Noble. “I just like opening one up, it’s got a problem, and having to figure out what it is that is making it not work.”

Noble’s Vintage Vinyl Store is open this weekend, one weekend per month at the North Grand Mall in Ames. He does work on record player repair from his home.

He can be reached at 515-708-1707.