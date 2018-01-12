× Armed and Masked Suspects Rob Des Moines Git-N-Go

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are investigating after two armed men robbed a Des Moines convenience store Thursday night.

Des Moines police say it happened at the Git-N-Go at 4900 Urbandale Avenue at 9:35 p.m. Two masked men entered the store and demanded money. One suspect had a green hand gun and the other suspect had a shot gun.

The suspects ordered the clerk to get on the ground when they left. They got away with an unknown amount of money.

No one was injured in the robbery.