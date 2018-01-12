× Blank Park Zoo Offering College Internship for Future Zoologist

DES MOINES, Iowa – Blank Park Zoo is looking for currently enrolled and recently graduated college students who are interested in pursuing a wildlife conservation career.

The zoo is offering a “2018 Summer Conservation Internship” that requires college students to be studying zoology, ecology, conservation biology or a similar field.

If selected, the intern will help with general wildlife conservation tasks, learn green zoo operations, event plan, help with social media, learn about conservation messaging to various audiences and more.

The internship starts May 16th and ends August 10th. It is unpaid and the intern is responsible for his or her own transportation and housing.

Students have until March 1st to apply. Click here for the application.