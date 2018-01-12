Get Roped in at the World’s Toughest Rodeo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- If you’re into tricks, animals and country music there’s and event in town for you.

Cinch World’s Toughest Rodeo starts at 7:30 p.m., doors open at 6, at Wells Fargo Arena on Friday and Saturday.

Here are some of the talents and tricks you’ll see at the event this weekend:

Professional Bull Jumper Manu Lataste

Trick Roping, Gun Spinning and Whip Cracking Artist Rider Kiesner

Midnight and Sunny the bulls

Rodeo Clown John Harrison

Bareback riding

Bronc riding

Bull riding

“Our pre-rodeo show starts at six o’clock. You’ll get to ride a bull, rope a dummy, pony rides and then during the show we are going to have bareback, saddle bronc, bull riding, barrel racing and some great funny man work by John Harrison,” Rider Kiesner said.

Kiesner grew up as a fifth generation cowboy and rodeos were always a big part of his life.

“My brother he rides saddle broncs now. You know, my grandpa and my dad they still ride everyday. It’s really part of American history,” Kiesner said.

Rodeo Clown John Harrison said his job is to really amp up the crowd and make the atmosphere of the show fun.

“When it comes time for the bull riding, which is the most extreme sport that there truly is, I get in the barrel. It’s an island of safety for the cowboys. So the guys get bucked off toward the barrel the guys get behind me, I get the bull’s attention, he hits me and let’s the cowboy get away,” Harrison said.

Harrison and Kiesner both said this is one of the most unique rodeo shows that is family friendly.