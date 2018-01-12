Governor Tours Iowa Cities Following Condition of the State Address

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- Governor Reynolds is taking her Condition of the State address on the road.

She made a stop in Davenport as part of the Unleashing Opportunity tour. Reynolds says the biggest hurdle for economic growth in Iowa is access to a skilled workforce. She also talked about wanting to see tax reform at the state level so Iowans don't see their taxes increase.

The governor said overall, Iowa is in a strong position.

"We are the third best managed state, number one state for middle class families, our graduation rate is highest in the nation, we are the number one state for dual enrollment--and that really helps control the cost of college--and the unemployment rate is at an all time low at 2.9%."

Governor Reynolds also made stops in Maquoketa, Dubuque, and Grinnell.