Hiland Dairy Recalling Orange Juice, Punch

OMAHA, Nebraska — Hiland Dairy is voluntarily recalling two of its products produced at an Omaha facility.

Hiland’s one gallon orange juice and Tampico citrus punch are being recalled due to concerns the products might contain milk protein that could affect consumers who are sensitive to milk allergens. The company says anyone with this allergy could risk serious or life-threatening reactions if they consume the products; however, no illnesses or allergic reactions have yet been reported.

The products affected by the recall were distributed by retailers in Iowa, Nebraska, Colorado, and Kansas. Anyone who may have purchased these products is encouraged not to consume them. Contact Hiland Dairy at 402 740-2254 or https://www.hilanddairy.com/contact-us with any questions.

Further information on recalled products:

Orange Juice

UPC: 0-7206000586-8

Sell by Date: 02/05/18

Plant Code: 3108

Tampico Citrus Punch

UPC: 0-9518801128-3

Sell by Date: 03/09/18

Plant Code: 3108