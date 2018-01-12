× Hospital Visitors Encouraged to Take Precautions for Patients’ Health

IOWA — Hospitals in the metro are asking that guests use common sense when considering visiting patients.

UnityPoint says it’s best for people who are sick not to visit people–especially newborns–in the hospital. Health leaders say the very young and elderly, as well as people with a impaired immune systems, are often the most at risk and the most hospitalized.

Large numbers of visitors are not encouraged for those age groups, and it’s important that people wash their hands and wear masks if they may be ill.