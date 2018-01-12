Iowa Politicians React to President Trump’s Recent Controversial Remark

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- Iowa politicians are reacting to President Trump's reported comments regarding immigration.

On Thursday, the president allegedly made a remark about his frustration of some people who are coming to the U.S., saying, "Why are we having all these people from s***hole countries come here?”

Iowa Congressman Steve King is one of the lawmakers now weighing in on the comments. He took to Twitter on Friday morning, saying, "Hang in there Mr. President @ realDonaldTrump. If those countries aren’t as you described, Democrats should be happy to deport criminal aliens back to them. &End # AnchorBabies, too."

Hang in there Mr. President @realDonaldTrump. If those countries aren’t as you described, Democrats should be happy to deport criminal aliens back to them. &End #AnchorBabies, too. — Steve King (@SteveKingIA) January 12, 2018

Congressman Dave Loebsack also commented, and said, "Once again I am thoroughly disappointed that the president has chosen to divide people instead of work to bring our nation together. President Trump should be working to unify our country and he clearly failed."

Also joining the conversation was Senator Chuck Grassley. In a Q&A in Council Bluffs during his 99-county tour, the senator said, "My reaction is that I would not say those things and it detracts from the very important issues of DACA and border security, chain migration and diversity [visa lottery program]. We ought to keep our eye on the ball and those four things are what the ball is."

After President Trump denied making the comment on Friday, Senator Grassley said, "I wasn't there, so I know what you folks and journalists have said about it and what TV has said about it. But I think I better just say that those aren't words I would use and that I think you ought to consider all of humanity as humanity and treat them accordingly."