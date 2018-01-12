× Iowa State Coach Apologizes for Critical Messages Sent to High School Student

AMES, Iowa — An Iowa State University women’s basketball coach has apologized to a high school student he bullied online and to the student’s family.

Adam Urness works as the Cyclone women’s Player Development Coordinator. He sent a private Twitter message to Clarion-Goldfield-Dows basketball player Rhett Darland, criticizing Darland’s new single game scoring record.

During the exchange, Urness directed an expletive at the high schooler followed by messages accusing Darland of using drugs, lying about the record, and calling the player a disgrace.

Thursday, Urness tweeted that he reached out to the family and apologized.

I have reached out and apologized to the Darland family for my comments. I made a mistake and I hope to move forward from this and use it as a learning opportunity. — Adam Urness (@AdamUrness) January 11, 2018

Iowa State University says he remains on staff and that the incident was handled internally.