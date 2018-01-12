× Iowa State Coach Resigns Following Messages Sent to High School Athlete

AMES, Iowa — An Iowa State University basketball coach has resigned after sending bullying messages to a high school student online.

Adam Urness was the ISU women’s player development coordinator. He sent a private Twitter message to Clarion-Goldfield-Dows basketball player Rhett Darland, criticizing Darland’s new single game scoring record, using an expletive and making accusations about Darland using drugs, among other actions.

On Thursday, Urness said he had apologized to Darland and the student’s family. However, on Friday evening his resignation was announced.

“Iowa State Coordinator of Player Development Adam Urness tendered his resignation this afternoon after practice and I have accepted his resignation,” confirmed ISU head women’s basketball coach Bill Fennelly.