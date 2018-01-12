Local Lego League Project Aims to Save Water

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JOHNSTON, Iowa -- Metro teams are getting ready for a big competition this weekend, but members won't take the field or court.

The Iowa First Lego League Championship is being held on Saturday and Sunday at Iowa State University. Guests will find lots of colorful team shirts and cheering as teams run their robots at the College of Engineering.

One of the teams is from Johnston. Sixth grade student Abigail Wharton said, "Lego League is about the core values, so that is like the whole team experience."

Lauren Lashier, a fourth grader, said, "We have worked really hard, and these last few practices we've gotten ready for state."

Students will run their robots through obstacles at the state competition. Lashier said, "I love building the robots and programming them."

Participants will also present the project they've been working on to save water. Sixth grader David Pittman said, "Our project is two liters of change, and we are trying to, like, figure out ways to save water in toilets."

The team created a video and website showing people how to use a two-liter bottle to make a change. Wharton said, "Once it's empty, then you put water and bleach, so the water doesn't get dirty. And then pebbles or something heavy inside it. And then you place it in your toilet tank, and you can save 2 liters of water every time you flush your toilet."

The First Lego League State Championships are this Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Iowa State University's College of Engineering. Both days are free and open to the public.