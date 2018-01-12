× Man Arrested After Shots Fired During Brief Standoff With Troopers

CEDAR COUNTY, Iowa — One person has been arrested following a shooting incident in Atalissa.

On Thursday, law enforcement personnel responded to a report of shots fired at a rest area along Interstate 80, east of the 265 mile marker. The suspect–who has now been identified as 60-year-old Charles Johnston–drove away traveling westbound and took Exit 265, where he fired more rounds at customers at a BP gas station. When troopers caught up with Johnston on County Road X46, they exchanged gunfire. Johnston was taken into custody after a brief standoff, and no injuries were reported.

Johnston is now being held in the Cedar County Jail and is charged with attempted murder and assault on a peace officer with a dangerous weapon.

Names of the officers involved have not yet been released, and the incident remains under investigation.