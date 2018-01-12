Report Outlines Recommendations to Address Sexual Harassment at Statehouse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- A consultant tackling sexual harassment at the Statehouse released her report on recommendations to address the issue and prevent it from happening in the future, and she says action needs to be taken quickly.

This is all in response to a sexual harassment case settled by the state last year. Kirsten Anderson sued, saying she was fired when she complained about sexual harassment among the Republican Senate caucus. As a result, Mary Kramer was appointed to take a look at the culture in the Senate.

Kramer says the first challenge is to make a safe, respectful, and professional work environment a shared goal. She says that includes everyone who steps inside the Statehouse. She also believes everyone active in a legislative branch must receive training on what is inappropriate behavior and acknowledge in writing they understand the guidelines. There must be a clear path to filing a complaint and assurance it will be investigated fairly and without retaliation. If complaints are founded, Kramer says there needs to be accountability.

As of now, she says nothing has been put into place to prevent additional inappropriate behavior, but it is her hope that these policies will be review, edited, and adopted immediately.