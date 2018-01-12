West Liberty Officer Helps Resident With Surprise Proposal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST LIBERTY, Iowa -- A West Liberty man either played a terrible joke or made a very romantic gesture this week.

Yamillette Valle thought she was watching her boyfriend, Jose Maldonado, being taken away by West Liberty Police following a traffic stop. As she approached Maldonado, though, he went from two knees to one and asked her to marry him.

Maldonado and Police Chief Kary Kinmonth planned the stunt together. When Kinmonth appeared to be cuffing Maldonado, he was actually handing him the ring.

Valle said yes, after giving her new fiance a shove.

The chief says this is the fourth time he's been asked to help with a proposal.