Cedar Falls Crash Claims Three Lives, Leaves Three Others Injured

BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa — Three people were killed and three others injured in a car crash in Cedar Falls on Friday.

The driver of an Acura Integra traveling westbound on Viking Road lost control and struck a Chevy Traverse traveling eastbound.

Twenty-year-old Elijah Showalter, 21-year-old Danel Delagardelle, and 16-year-old Brady Hagenstein were pronounced dead at the scene. Ronald Harmon, Tracy Harmon, and a female juvenile were treated for injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.