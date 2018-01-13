× LifeServe in Need of Blood, Hosting Donation Event

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The influx of people sick this time of year coupled with this week’s winter weather is affecting the local blood supply.

“Our supply is at a one day or less, and we really like to have a three or five day supply on hand at all times,” said Danielle West, a spokesperson for LifeServe Blood Center. “So we’re really feeling the pain with this winter weather, same with sickness, travel, people are busy and just not doing their normal donations.”

LifeServe is hosting a special blood drive for Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday. Everyone is invited to stop by Valley West Mall to make a donation. There will also be special giveaways and activities during the celebration.