UnityPoint and Amerigroup Reach Health Plan Agreement

IOWA — UnityPoint Health and Amerigroup Iowa have reached an agreement on a Medicaid health plan contract.

The resolution means UnityPoint will continue to be part of the Amerigroup provider network in 2018. Those already in the plan will not need to make changes to their current doctors or health plan to continue care with UnityPoint.

Both organizations had agreed to a contract extensions until a final decision could be reached. This new agreement means both organizations will partner to serve Medicaid members in Iowa.