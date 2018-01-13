× Urbandale Church To Help Houston Recover From Hurricane Flooding

URBANDALE, Iowa- A team of ten people are leaving Sunday for a mission trip to Houston, to help rebuild homes damaged in flooding there after Hurricane Harvey.

Timberline Church in Urbandale gathered Saturday morning to load tools into totes, as they fly to Houston.

“God’s moving in churches all over the nation to come down and focus on Houston again,” said team leader Maxx Godsey. “It’s not in the news anymore, there’s always another disaster it seems somewhere around this country.”

Church members began considering this project back in October, and made a envisioning trip to Houston. The crew will work seven days there with two different churches.

“We knew from experience in the past there’s a time after a disaster there’s a lot of relief effort, food, water clothing and shelter,” said Godsey. “Anywhere from a year or two years after that. is where the real recovery and restoration occurs.”

Since the team is flying, this involves careful packing, and carry-on items to get some power tools, and batteries and other items they will need.

“There are hundreds and hundreds of homes still that are unlivable, and in desperate need of help,” said Godsey. “This is the time when the church can step in and start really helping these communities get back on their feet, in a real concrete way.”