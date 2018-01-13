AMES, Iowa -- Lindell Wigginton scored a career-high 30 points to pace Iowa State (10-6 overall, 1-4 Big 12) to a 75-65 win over Baylor (11-6 overall, 1-4 Big 12) Saturday afternoon in Hilton Coliseum.
Wigginton Rains in 30 to end Cyclones Drought
-
Cyclones Fall in Big 12 Opener
-
Cyclones Upset Bid at Kansas Comes Up Short
-
Iowa State Does it Again!!! Cyclones Shock #4 TCU
-
#15 Iowa State Falls at West Virginia
-
Iowa State Loses Wild Game to #15 Oklahoma State 49-42
-
-
Cyclones Pull Away from UNI, Beat Panthers at Hy-Vee Classic
-
Cyclones Make AP Top 25 Poll
-
No Sooner Hangover, Iowa State Pummels Kansas 45-0
-
Hawkeye Offense Shut Down, Wisconsin Rolls 38-14
-
Iowa State Remains Winless in Big 12, Cyclones Lose in Stillwater
-
-
Hawkeye Struggles Continue, Iowa Falls to Penn State
-
Hawkeyes Win 5th Straight Game, Beat Northern Illinois
-
Stunner!!! Hawkeyes Crush #6 Ohio State 55-24