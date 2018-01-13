Weather Related Closings

Wigginton Rains in 30 to end Cyclones Drought

AMES, Iowa -- Lindell Wigginton scored a career-high 30 points to pace Iowa State (10-6 overall, 1-4 Big 12) to a 75-65 win over Baylor (11-6 overall, 1-4 Big 12) Saturday afternoon in Hilton Coliseum.