Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Des Moines fire officials are trying to figure out what caused a home to explode.

Several emergency crews were called to the 1900 block of Washington Avenue just before 5 a.m. on Sunday. When they arrived on scene, they saw smoke coming from the house and then an explosion from the home's basement.

Officials say nobody was home at the time. The fire remains under investigation.