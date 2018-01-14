Weather Related Closings

Iowa Athlete Lolo Jones Not on 2018 Olympic Bobsled Team

Posted 4:14 pm, January 14, 2018, by

US' LoLo Jones is seen at the end of the women's 100m hurdles semi-finals at the athletics event during the London 2012 Olympic Games on August 7, 2012 in London. AFP PHOTO / OLIVIER MORIN (Photo credit should read OLIVIER MORIN/AFP/GettyImages)

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea  —  The U.S. Olympic women’s bobsled team has been announced, and an Iowa athlete did not make the cut.

Elana Meyers Taylor and Jamie Greubel Poser will be leading Team USA in the 2018 Olympics, joined by Lauren Gibbs and Aja Evans as the brakewomen; this will be Gibbs’ first time competing in the Olympics. Briauna Jones will be the team’s replacement athlete in the competition.

Iowa native Lolo Jones was up for consideration, but did not qualify for the team. If she had, Jones would have become the first American to compete in multiple Summer and Winter Olympics.