× Iowa Athlete Lolo Jones Not on 2018 Olympic Bobsled Team

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea — The U.S. Olympic women’s bobsled team has been announced, and an Iowa athlete did not make the cut.

Elana Meyers Taylor and Jamie Greubel Poser will be leading Team USA in the 2018 Olympics, joined by Lauren Gibbs and Aja Evans as the brakewomen; this will be Gibbs’ first time competing in the Olympics. Briauna Jones will be the team’s replacement athlete in the competition.

Iowa native Lolo Jones was up for consideration, but did not qualify for the team. If she had, Jones would have become the first American to compete in multiple Summer and Winter Olympics.