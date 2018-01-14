Iowa DNR Hosting Public Meetings on Water Quality

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- The Iowa DNR wants public input regarding water quality.

The department is hosting meetings across the state next week for people to help set goals for streams and rivers. Top priorities will be aluminum levels, sustainability of streams and rivers, and recoverable and dissolved metals.

For central Iowa, a meeting will take place in Urbandale on January 23rd at 4 p.m. at the public library. A meeting for western Iowa will be in Harlan, and eastern Iowa's will take place in Washington at each city's public library. Ideas can also be emailed to the Iowa DNR.

