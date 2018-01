Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MITCHELLVILLE, Iowa -- A mobile home is a total loss after a fire broke out in Mitchellville on Saturday night.

Crews were dispatched to the 100 block of Arch Avenue NE at 10 p.m. The mobile home was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived, so crews from Bondurant, Altoona, and Delaware Township were asked to assist. Together they were able to contain the flames by 11:30 p.m., but could not save the home.

Nobody was hurt during the fire, and the cause is still under investigation.