Renewal Requests Now Accepted for DACA Recipients

UNITED STATES -- The Department of Homeland Security announced on Saturday night it will again begin accepting renewal requests from recipients of the Deferred Action for childhood Arrivals program known as DACA.

This comes after a federal order was filed on Tuesday by a judge in San Francisco. More than 700,000 people in the U.S. called Dreamers are currently protected under the program, meaning they are allowed to remain in the U.S. after entering illegally with their parents.

In September, Attorney General Jeff Sessions said the Trump administration would not be allowing DACA recipients to renew their protections and that the government would not be accepting new applications. This order still does not allow new applicants for DACA protections.