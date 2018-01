Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- This week, Governor Kim Reynolds delivered a historic speech during a time of what could be an historic awareness.

The governor became the first woman to deliver the annual Condition of the State address in Iowa's 172-year history. On Sunday morning, she sat down with Political Director Dave Price to talk about the address and what her role should be during the national awakening of sexual harassment awareness in Iowa and across the country.