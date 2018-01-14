The Insiders: January 14th Edition, New Healthcare Leadership

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Iowa's new governor brought in new leadership after continued criticism that lingers from the old administration.

Governor Reynolds named Jerry Foxhoven as the new director of the Department of Human Services. Former governor Terry Branstad's director, Chuck Palmer, retired.

Reynolds also brought in Michael Randol, who left as Kansas' Medicaid director and is now the director in Iowa. Mikki Stier, Iowa's former Medicaid director, is now a deputy director with the DHS.

The governor talked to Political Director Dave Price about why she believes these changes were necessary.