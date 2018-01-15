21 Years Later, Iowan Hearing World With New Clarity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- After more than two decades of hearing problems, an Iowan is getting to hear the world more clearly.

"When Nichole was two, we found out for the first time that she was deaf, and to the point that it was seriously deaf, and as a parent you want to take all of that away from your child," said Stephanie Helmick, Nichole Helmick's mother.

At the age of 12, Nichole got her first hearing aids, giving her the chance to hear for the first time. Now at 23, she is getting a special opportunity thanks to the Miracle Ear Foundation: a new pair of upgraded hearing aids. The new devices will allow her to have nearly normal hearing.

"I actually got to hear my voice more clear for the first time," said Nichole.

The hearing aids normally cost thousands of dollars. Nichole says she now wants to help others who struggle with hearing loss.