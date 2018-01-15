Ambulance Flips on Slick Road, Injuring Three

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST BRANCH, Iowa -- Three people are recovering after an ambulance rolled over on Interstate 80.

The accident happened on Sunday near West Branch. Cell phone video shows the ambulance upside down in a ditch.

State troopers say the vehicle was transporting a patient from Davenport to the University of Iowa Hospitals when the driver lost control on the slick road. The two other people in the ambulance were an attendant and the patient.

Another ambulance took all three to the hospital where they were treated for minor injuries.