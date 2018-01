Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- Americans who are given the day off on Martin Luther King Jr. Day are encouraged to use it as a day of service to help others.

This is exactly what hundreds of people did on Monday at Valley West mall, rolling up their sleeves to donate a pint of blood. The rough stretch of winter weather has cut down on regular donations to blood centers in the area.

Only a one-day supply of blood is currently available at hospitals.