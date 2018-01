Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Iowa City police are looking for the person who spray-painted graffiti on the side of a historic building over the weekend.

The building is the home to The Haunted Bookshop. Someone spray-painted the words "a sexual abuser works here, trust victims, Iowa City can do better" on the wall.

The owner of the shop says she doesn't know to whom the graffiti is referring.