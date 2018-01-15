In the Spirit of Giving, Free Skating for Those Who Donate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, IOWA -- It was a chilly morning but folks at the Brenton Skating Plaza in Des Moines were up early and ready to ice skate.

The Brenton Skating Plaza paired up with the Greater Des Moines Partnership, HyVee and WHO Radio to provide free skating and breakfast to those who came in with a donation. In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. day and in the spirit of giving, they were collecting donations of warm clothing to give to the area homeless shelters.

“Scarves, hats, mittens, any clothing of any kind, any sizes,” says Brenton Skating Plaza general manager Robbin McClelland. But they are also asking for toiletries such as toothpaste, shampoo and body wash.

The event already brought in one van of clothing donations. But people can continue to donate clothing and toiletries to Brenton Skating Plaza until the end of the week.

Monday’s event is scheduled until 10 A.M. and those who came and donated clothes were given a coupon for free skating to use anytime during the skating season. This is because they decided to close early Monday due to the cold weather.