× Local Martin Luther King Jr. Day Events

5th Annual Prayer Breakfast for MLK

Where: Knapp Center

2601 Forest Ave, Des Moines, IA 50311

When: 7 a.m.

The 10th Imagine Enough for Everyone: Make It Personal!

Where: Urbandale Public Library

3520 86th St, Urbandale, IA 50322

When: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

State Celebration of MLK Junior Day

Where: Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden

909 Robert D. Ray Dr, Des Moines, IA 50309

When: 10:45 a.m.

MLK Day of Service —¬†Join CYC staff for several planned volunteer projects

Where: Community Youth Concepts

1446 Martin Luther King Jr Parkway, Des Moines

When: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Make a Difference MLK Blood Drive

Where: Valley West Mall

1551 Valley West Drive, West Des Moines

When: 11:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Des Moines Public Library Honors Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Where: Forest Avenue Library

1326 Forest Ave, Des Moines, IA 50314

When: 4:00 p.m.