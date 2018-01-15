× Parking Changes Are Coming to Downtown Des Moines Wednesday

DES MOINES, Iowa — Starting this week, the city of Des Moines is making changes to downtown parking.

Street parking in Des Moines has been free after 6 p.m. on weekdays and on the weekend, but that’s about to change.

Starting on Wednesday, parking meters in downtown’s Court Avenue district will begin charging from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays and on Saturdays. The city is also lowering rates at parking garages by a dollar.

Housing and commercial developments have taken over several former parking lots and garages.

The goal of the changes is to create more parking spaces for people who are shopping and eating downtown. That’s something businesses say is long overdue.